Russian Biathlon Union expects soonest, thorough IBU probe into McLaren report

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union said Thursday it hoped for a soonest and most thorough investigation into findings of the McLaren report by the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

On Thursday night, the IBU ruled against the provisional measures regarding Russian athletes mentioned in the recent report of the WADA Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The organization said, however, that Russia had chosen not to host international biathlon competitions scheduled to take place early next year.

"With respect to decisions made during the extraordinary meeting of the IBU executive committee, we leave it to the IBU to decide on the venue of the BMW IBU World Cup 8 and Youth and Junior World Championships 2017, that were to take place in Tyumen and Ostrov, respectively. Sporting events should take place in a festive atmosphere, not tarnished by suspicions and rumors," the union said in a statement.

"The RBU hopes for a soonest and most thorough IBU investigation regarding the information on the McLaren report. Under these circumstances, the RBU will act under the international anti-doping legislation. The persons involved in the case should be punished only if their guilt is proven. We hope that international biathlon returns to Russia soon," the statement reads.