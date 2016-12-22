Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Biathlon Union expects soonest, thorough IBU probe into McLaren report

Sport
December 22, 23:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Thursday night, the IBU ruled against the provisional measures regarding Russian athletes mentioned in the recent report of the WADA Independent Commission led by Richard McLaren
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union said Thursday it hoped for a soonest and most thorough investigation into findings of the McLaren report by the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Read also

Russian deputy PM hails 'balanced' IBU decision
IBU rules against suspension of Russian athletes from McLaren report
Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia

On Thursday night, the IBU ruled against the provisional measures regarding Russian athletes mentioned in the recent report of the WADA Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren. The organization said, however, that Russia had chosen not to host international biathlon competitions scheduled to take place early next year.

"With respect to decisions made during the extraordinary meeting of the IBU executive committee, we leave it to the IBU to decide on the venue of the BMW IBU World Cup 8 and Youth and Junior World Championships 2017, that were to take place in Tyumen and Ostrov, respectively. Sporting events should take place in a festive atmosphere, not tarnished by suspicions and rumors," the union said in a statement.

"The RBU hopes for a soonest and most thorough IBU investigation regarding the information on the McLaren report. Under these circumstances, the RBU will act under the international anti-doping legislation. The persons involved in the case should be punished only if their guilt is proven. We hope that international biathlon returns to Russia soon," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction
4
Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events
5
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
6
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама