Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy PM hails 'balanced' IBU decision

Sport
December 22, 23:38 UTC+3
"It gives an opportunity to make conclusions in an unhurried manner, not the ones based on the abstract statements or conclusions of just one person," the deputy prime minister said
1 pages in this article
Vitaly Mutko

Vitaly Mutko

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Executive board of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) passed a balanced decision on Russia after studying the data from an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of sports, tourism and youth policies, Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

IBU rules against suspension of Russian athletes from McLaren report
Deputy PM says IBU under great pressure in light of 2021 championship in Russia
Bach says WADA to play part in deciding on 2021 IBU World Championship in Russia

"A balanced decision has been taken," he said. "It gives an opportunity to make conclusions in an unhurried manner, not the ones based on the abstract statements or conclusions of just one person," he said.

"I’m confident our federation will show the majority of athletes (who misused doping - TASS) have already been punished and the majority of athletes (in general - TASS)," Mutko said. "I don’t see any problems in this case and I hope the entire sports community will be acting along these lines.".

Mutko added that athletes calling for boycott of competitions should be held accountable for violating the charter of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). , the Russian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of sports, tourism and youth policies, Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Thursday.

Reports on Wednesday said that the UK biathlete team would boycott competitions of the 8th stage of World Cup in Tyumen, Russia, in the wake of conclusions by an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the baton of Richard McClaren. Athletes from the Czech Republic and Norway joined them, too.

"As for the boycott, it means pressure and represents sheering politicking," Mutko said. "These calls for boycotts should entail punishments for athletes."

Earlier on Thursday, the IBU Executive Board decided to institute case for the Russian Biathlete Union and 29 athletes. The decision was taken on the basis of recommendations of a workgroup that examined the data from WADA’s ‘independent commission’.

Along with it, the Russian Biathlete Union said it would not host the World Cup stage competitions in Tyumen.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction
4
Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events
5
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
6
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама