Russian deputy PM hails 'balanced' IBU decision

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Executive board of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) passed a balanced decision on Russia after studying the data from an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of sports, tourism and youth policies, Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Thursday.

"A balanced decision has been taken," he said. "It gives an opportunity to make conclusions in an unhurried manner, not the ones based on the abstract statements or conclusions of just one person," he said.

"I’m confident our federation will show the majority of athletes (who misused doping - TASS) have already been punished and the majority of athletes (in general - TASS)," Mutko said. "I don’t see any problems in this case and I hope the entire sports community will be acting along these lines.".

Mutko added that athletes calling for boycott of competitions should be held accountable for violating the charter of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Reports on Wednesday said that the UK biathlete team would boycott competitions of the 8th stage of World Cup in Tyumen, Russia, in the wake of conclusions by an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the baton of Richard McClaren. Athletes from the Czech Republic and Norway joined them, too.

"As for the boycott, it means pressure and represents sheering politicking," Mutko said. "These calls for boycotts should entail punishments for athletes."

Earlier on Thursday, the IBU Executive Board decided to institute case for the Russian Biathlete Union and 29 athletes. The decision was taken on the basis of recommendations of a workgroup that examined the data from WADA’s ‘independent commission’.

Along with it, the Russian Biathlete Union said it would not host the World Cup stage competitions in Tyumen.