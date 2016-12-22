Athletes should be punished for boycott calls, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The athletes calling to boycott competitions should be punished as they violate the charter of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Sport, Tourism and Youth Policy Vitaly Mutko told TASS.

"As for the boycott, this is pressure and absolute politics. This contradicts common sense and the IOC charter. The athletes should be punished for such calls," said Mutko, the former sports minister.