IBU rules against suspension of Russian athletes from McLaren report

Sport
December 22, 21:18 UTC+3
The International Biathlon Union (IBU) says it will continue probing the scope of recently made doping abuse allegations in regard to Russia
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union announced its decision on Thursday night against the provisional measures regarding Russian athletes mentioned in the recent report of the WADA Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

"Provisional Suspensions of athletes named by the McLaren Report 2 outside of the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 were not imposed at this point in time," the IBU said.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has insufficient facts for barring Russian athletes from international competitions but would continue probing the scope of recently made doping abuse allegations in regard to Russia, IBU President Anders Besseberg said.

"Findings of the McLaren Report indicted severe problems in Russian sport and it`s Anti - Doping control system. IBU takes all available information very seriously; it is now on us to find out in detail the scale of the problem in Russian Biathlon," Besseberg was quoted as saying in the official statement of the IBU issues on Thursday night.

"All athletes deserve that we avoid having any shadow on their performance and that they can compete without any doubts and can completely concentrate on their sport activities," Besseberg said. "Nevertheless suspicion is not enough to implement the sanctions and we will keep going down a professional pathway, considering all opinions, but not acting on suspicion only."

"Rules have to work both ways - for the guilty and for the non - guilty," the IBU president added.

The IBU Executive Board decided to open formal investigations against the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 athletes listed in the McLaren Report 2.

The IBU also imposed provisional suspensions upon two athletes, as a consequence of the opening of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Proceedings.

Overall, the IBU received the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with 31 Russian athletes from the Independent Commission’s report who are suspected of violating anti-doping rules.​

Sports Doping scandal in Russian sports
