ISU relocates World Cup Speed Skating final from Russia’s Chelyabinsk — media

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) announced a decision to relocate the World Cup Speed Skating final from Russia’s Urals city of Chelyabinsk, the Dutch NOS broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The decision was made upon recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the latest report of an independent WADA commission led by Richard McLaren.

IOC announced on December 7 that it extended its restrictions on Russia, including a call to all sports federations to "freeze their preparations" for major international sporting events in Russia.

The ISU World Cup Speed Skating final was to take place in Chelyabinsk on March 10-12.

According to the Part 2 report, delivered earlier in the month in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.