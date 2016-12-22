Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) has announced its decision to refrain from hosting the 2017 World Cup in Tyumen and 2017 Youth Championship in Ostrov, the union announced in its statement on Thursday.

"Today, the RBU informed the IBU that the Youth and Junior World Championships 2017 that was originally assigned to Ostrov and the BMW IBU World Cup 8 in 2017 that was assigned to Tyumen are given back to the IBU," the statement from the IBU said.

The British and Czech biathlon unions announced on late Wednesday their intentions to boycott the 2017 IBU World Cup event in the Russian city of Tyumen in March next year following the recent report delivered by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission on the allegedly widespread doping abuse and manipulations in Russian sports.

The Norwegian Biathlon Association said in its statement to the IBU on early Thursday that it acknowledged "the open letter sent from the Czech Biathlon Union" and demanded from the international organization to cancel all of the scheduled international competitions in Russia, including the 2021 World Championship.

Following the secret ballot by the IBU members during the closing day of the organization’s Congress, held in September in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, the Russian West Siberian city of Tyumen was chosen to host the global biathlon tournament in five years.

The Norwegian Biathlon Association also requested in its statement to the IBU that "all active Russian Biathletes listed in the McLaren Report with valid proof, should be banned with immediate effect."

According to the Part 2 report, delivered earlier in the month in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

The report did not mention particular names and McLaren later told TASS that the decision against making public the names of athletes, who are allegedly guilty of doping abuse, was made in respect to their private life, and, moreover, it should be done by international sports federations and not him personally.