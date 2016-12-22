Russia sinks to new low in FIFA’s monthly ranking list

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian national football team plummeted to a record low in the monthly ranking list of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), published on the global organization’s official website on Thursday.

Russia was rated 56th in the December rating list, which is also viewed as the final indicator of international teams’ performance over the outgoing year.

The Russian national team now has 592 points dropping one place down the list compared with the November rankings, which also set an all-time low for Russia throughout its football history.

Last month’s embarrassing finish beat the team’s rock-bottom record of December 1998, when Russia was rated in 40th place.

The top ten of the new FIFA ranking list comprises Argentina (1,634 points), Brazil (1,544), Germany (1,433), Chile (1,404), Belgium (1,368), Colombia (1,345), France (1,305), Portugal (1,229), Uruguay (1,187) and Spain (1,166).

"Argentina will end the year on top of the world, leading the way in the final FIFA World Ranking of 2016 from neighbors Brazil in second," the statement from FIFA said. "La Albiceleste thus take the "Team of the Year" title from Belgium, whom they overtook at the summit this past April, and where they have cemented their position for the subsequent eight editions of the ranking.

"In all, the Argentinians won 10 of their 15 games in 2016, losing three times and drawing twice," the statement added.

The next edition of the FIFA ranking list will be issued on January 12, 2017.

National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed the birth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.

Therefore, the Russian national team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup.