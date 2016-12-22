Kremlin says doping abuse in sports not solely Russia’s problem

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports is a global problem and not only Russia’s as it had been recently branded internationally upon the country, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All our statements regarding our readiness to cooperate with international sports organizations remain unanswered and more frequently being brushed aside," Peskov stressed in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

"However, the incidents and the data, which had been recently revealed point to the fact that we are not dealing with some sort of a doping crisis that can be attributed solely to Russia," he noted. "This is rather a crisis engulfing the entire global anti-doping system."

"We have in fact encountered a shocking doping scandal in our country. President Putin and our senior sports representatives have been repeatedly stating the inadmissibility of doping use in our country, our resolute drive to fight this evil and to eradicate doping in sports," Peskov said adding that Western officials kept ignoring such enthusiasm on behalf of Russia.

According to the Part 2 report, delivered earlier in the month in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

The report did not mention particular names and McLaren later said that the decision against making public the names of athletes, who are allegedly guilty of doping abuse, was made in respect to their private life, and, moreover, it should be done by international sports federations and not him personally.

Following the first part of the report, which was delivered in July and claimed systematic doping abuse and manipulations in the Russian sport, the country’s track and field and weightlifting teams were banned from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. The whole Russian Paralympic team was also barred from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

The second part of the McLaren report also confirmed the findings and allegations voiced in the first part, which claimed that Russian state officials and the Federal Security Service (FSB) were involved in doping manipulations, particularly swapping the doping results at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.