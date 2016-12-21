Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF clears Russian long jumper Klishina for 2017 Championship in Europe

Sport
December 21, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
IAAF said that Russia’s Yulia Stepanova is also eligible to compete in international Competitions as a neutral athlete
1 pages in this article
Daria Klishina

Daria Klishina

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced to TASS on Wednesday that Russia’s long jumper Daria Klishina was eligible to take part in the in the European Athletics Championship next March in Belgrade.

Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the president of the All-Russia Athletics Federations (ARAF) said earlier in the month that the federation would propose its national athletes filing individual requests in order to participate in the European Athletics Championship next March in Belgrade under a neutral flag.

Read also
Daria Klishina
Russian long jumper Klishina will continue training in US after Olympics in Rio

"Klishina is currently eligible to compete as a neutral athlete in international competitions and she does not need to make a new application," the IAAF press service told TASS.

The international organization added that "(Russia’s) Yulia Stepanova is also eligible to compete in international competitions as a neutral athlete.

"The IAAF has received no other applications at this point," the international organization added.

Russia’s three-time European champion Klishina was the only representative of the Russian national track and field squad officially allowed to participate in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, while the rest of the team was banned from the international competition due to doping allegations.

Last year, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Sports Ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Read also
President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov
Russia open for cooperation with IOC, WADA ― ROC president

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June June, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore ARAF’s membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sports Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама