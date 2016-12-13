Hackers claim US, Canada conspired against IOC ahead of Rio Olympics

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Anti-doping bodies of the United States and Canada conspired against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, according to documents leaked by the anonymous group of hackers Fancybears.
"The leaked documents reveal that the US and Canada have conspired against the International Olympic Committee before Rio 2016," the statement from the group of hackers said. "They tried to further their political interests pretending to fight for clean sport."
In September the same group of hackers posted personal medical histories of athletes from the United States and other countries and the drugs they were prescribed in recent years, which happened to be on WADA’s restricted list.
They group announced the hacking of the database of ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and leaked documents proving that WADA found an official loophole to sanction the use of banned performance enhancing drugs by US legendary tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, US four-time Olympic Champion in gymnastics Simone Biles, North American women’s basketball player Elena Dolle Donne and many other international athletes, including Olympic medalists.
Official sources later confirmed that athletes at the issue were officially allowed to take banned performance enhancing drugs due to their health restrictions under WADA’s official permission called as the Therapeutic Usage Exemption.