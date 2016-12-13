Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hackers claim US, Canada conspired against IOC ahead of Rio Olympics

Sport
December 13, 17:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In September the same group of hackers posted personal medical histories of athletes from the United States and other countries and the drugs they were prescribed in recent years
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Anti-doping bodies of the United States and Canada conspired against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, according to documents leaked by the anonymous group of hackers Fancybears.

Read also

WADA confirms another leak of confidential athletes’ data by hackers
Putin: WADA data exposed by hackers raise many questions
WADA asks Russian government to help fight against hacker attacks
WADA claims Russian hackers mounting daily attacks on its websites

"The leaked documents reveal that the US and Canada have conspired against the International Olympic Committee before Rio 2016," the statement from the group of hackers said. "They tried to further their political interests pretending to fight for clean sport."

In September the same group of hackers posted personal medical histories of athletes from the United States and other countries and the drugs they were prescribed in recent years, which happened to be on WADA’s restricted list.

They group announced the hacking of the database of ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and leaked documents proving that WADA found an official loophole to sanction the use of banned performance enhancing drugs by US legendary tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, US four-time Olympic Champion in gymnastics Simone Biles, North American women’s basketball player Elena Dolle Donne and many other international athletes, including Olympic medalists.

Official sources later confirmed that athletes at the issue were officially allowed to take banned performance enhancing drugs due to their health restrictions under WADA’s official permission called as the Therapeutic Usage Exemption.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping Olympics 2016 Cyber security
Companies
International Olympic Committee
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама