Moscow ready to host one million tourists during 2018 FIFA World Cup matches

Sport
December 12, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football championship
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow, one of 11 cities across Russia selected to host 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, will be ready to welcome up to a million tourists during the global football championship, an official with the Moscow administration said on Monday.

"Moscow is ready to accommodate up to one million tourists within a month during the 2018 World Cup," Konstantin Goryainov, the deputy head of the Moscow administration’s department for national policies and interregional communications, said.

"On the whole, the authorities of Moscow except up to 20 million tourists in the Russian capital in 2018," Goryainov added.

Read also
Alexander Ovechkin
Russia’s ice hockey player Ovechkin becomes ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football championship after the country won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

