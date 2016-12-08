Back to Main page
Sports arbitration court strips Russian boxer of 2016 Olympic silver

Sport
December 08, 22:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Aloian was among the athletes, mentioned in confidential documents stolen from a Rio 2016 Olympic Games account of WADA and published by the Fancy Bears hacker group
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced Thursday it had stripped Russian boxer Misha Aloian of his 2016 Rio Olympics medal for anti-doping violations.

"Russian boxer Misha Aloian is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for Tuaminoheptane, a specified stimulant, prohibited in-competition under S6 on the WADA Prohibited List, during an in-competition doping control on 21 August 2016," the court said in a statement.

"The results obtained by the athlete in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, including the silver medal obtained in the Men’s -52kg boxing event on 21 August 2016, are disqualified," the statement reads.

Aloian was among the athletes, mentioned in confidential documents stolen from a Rio 2016 Olympic Games account of WADA’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) and published by the Fancy Bears hacker group.

The documents confirmed that the World Anti-Doping Agency authorized the use of doping by 127 athletes from different countries, who had a therapeutic permission. The list includes medalists of the Olympic Games in Rio, including Aloian, who is also a two-time world champion and the bronze medalist of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The boxer earlier explained that the banned substance was found in nasal drops that he had to use.

His coach Eduard Kravtsov said the athlete will file an appeal against the CAS decision.

"We have considered this variant, a lawyer was ready for this. We will keep pursuing this matter in courts and are not going to abandon it," he told TASS.

Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
