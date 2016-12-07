Pole vault star Isinbayeva takes charge of Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s supervisory board

Russia’s two-time Olympic champion in pole vault Yelena Isinbayeva has been appointed to take charge of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), according to Wednesday’s press release of the agency.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for the vested trust in me," Isinbayeva was quoted as saying. "We are all well aware that the fight against doping is the key issue today on the agenda of the world sports."

"The effectiveness of this fight in Russia will depend on how soon RUSADA is reinstated in its rights," she said. "This is our main task and we will exert maximum efforts to achieve it."

Russia’s pole vault queen Yelena Isinbayeva, 34, who comes from the city of Volgograd, is also running for the post of the president of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF). The election will be held this Friday, December 9.

She announced the decision to wrap up her sports career this summer during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where she did not participate after the whole Russian track and field team was banned from the Games on doping allegations.

On August 21, she was elected as Russia’s representative to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission.

Isinbayeva, a triple world champion (2005, 2007 and 2013) having set a total of 28 world records, is currently considered the greatest female pole-vaulter of all time.

She was the first woman ever to clear the five-meter height jump having achieved the result in 2005. Her current outdoor record of 5.06 meters, set in August of 2009 in Zurich, remains unsurpassed. Her indoor world record of 5.01 meters, set in Stockholm in February 2012, remained unbeaten for over a year, when in March of 2013 US pole-vaulter, Jenn Suhr broke it with a 5.02-meter record to become the second female athlete to ever clear the five-meter mark.

The IAAF named Isinbayeva the Female Athlete of the Year in 2004, 2005 and 2008. In all, she has been champion on nine major occasions, which include champion titles at the Olympics, World Outdoor and Indoor, as well as European Outdoor and Indoor competitions.