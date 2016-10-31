Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 40 Russian athletes will get compensation for missing Rio Olympics

Sport
October 31, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The size of compensations will depend on the result a particular athlete could have achieved at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Francesca Ebel

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Forty-two leading Russian athletes will be paid compensations from Russia’s Olympians Support Fund for missing the 2016 Olympic Games, President of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin told TASS on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with participants in the 2016 Olympics on August 25 that the Olympians Support Fund would provide financial assistance to the athletes barred from the 2016 Olympic Games.

Read also
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting with members of the Russian Olympic team
Russia to pay bonuses to athletes barred from Olympics — PM

"Financial compensation will be paid to 42 athletes and payments will be made to them simultaneously," Shlyakhtin said.

"The size of compensations will depend on the result a particular athlete could have achieved at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro," he added.

"As for the size of compensations, I consider it incorrect to say what sum each will get," Shlyakhtin told TASS.

"But I can say that that the leaders (four-five athletes) who would have competed for the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics will get a very good compensation," he noted.

As the ARAF head said, the list of candidates for compensation was drawn up in the following way: sports federations gave their proposals and the Fund approved them.

"There was not a case when at least one our proposal was rejected because we had submitted documents only for the worthy athletes," Shlyakhtin said.

Only one Russian athlete, Darya Klishina, took part in the 2016 Olympic Games. The other 67 athletes were barred from the Rio Olympics as they were training for the competition in Russia, which contradicted one of the admission principles published by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) just two months before the Olympic Games began.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама