Over 40 Russian athletes will get compensation for missing Rio Olympics

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Forty-two leading Russian athletes will be paid compensations from Russia’s Olympians Support Fund for missing the 2016 Olympic Games, President of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin told TASS on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with participants in the 2016 Olympics on August 25 that the Olympians Support Fund would provide financial assistance to the athletes barred from the 2016 Olympic Games.

"Financial compensation will be paid to 42 athletes and payments will be made to them simultaneously," Shlyakhtin said.

"The size of compensations will depend on the result a particular athlete could have achieved at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro," he added.

"As for the size of compensations, I consider it incorrect to say what sum each will get," Shlyakhtin told TASS.

"But I can say that that the leaders (four-five athletes) who would have competed for the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics will get a very good compensation," he noted.

As the ARAF head said, the list of candidates for compensation was drawn up in the following way: sports federations gave their proposals and the Fund approved them.

"There was not a case when at least one our proposal was rejected because we had submitted documents only for the worthy athletes," Shlyakhtin said.

Only one Russian athlete, Darya Klishina, took part in the 2016 Olympic Games. The other 67 athletes were barred from the Rio Olympics as they were training for the competition in Russia, which contradicted one of the admission principles published by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) just two months before the Olympic Games began.