IOC hails recent WADA's report on anti-doping efforts at 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil

Sport
October 28, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"The IO report shows that it was a successful Olympic Games with a successful anti-doping program," the statement quoted IOC’s Medical and Scientific Director Richard Budgett as saying
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. A recently published report of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) proves that efforts implied against violations of anti-doping regulations were successful at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in its statement on Friday.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomes the report of the Independent Observers (IO) at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 which was published on Thursday by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)," according to the statement from the IOC.

"The IO report shows that it was a successful Olympic Games with a successful anti-doping program," the statement quoted IOC’s Medical and Scientific Director Richard Budgett as saying.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games were held in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro between August 5 and 21 bringing together about 11,000 athletes from around the globe.

