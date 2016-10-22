Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mascot of 2018 World Cup should be remembered like Olympic Mishka, Mutko says

Sport
October 22, 6:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on June 14 — July 15 in 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Read also
Wolf chosen as mascot of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The mascot of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Zabivaka Wolf, should be remembered just as the Olympic Mishka from the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the "Russia-2018" Organizing Committee, said on Satruday.

On Saturday, Zabivaka Wolf won in public vote on the mascot of the 2018 World Cup, surpassing Cat and Tiger.

"The mascot is very important from the point of view of promoting the country and the championship," Mutko told "Vecherny Urgant" TV program on Channel One. "This is a memory. Do you remember how everyone cried when Mishka flew away in 1980?" he asked.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on June 14 — July 15 in 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi, and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sports FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама