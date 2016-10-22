Mascot of 2018 World Cup should be remembered like Olympic Mishka, Mutko says

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The mascot of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Zabivaka Wolf, should be remembered just as the Olympic Mishka from the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the "Russia-2018" Organizing Committee, said on Satruday.

On Saturday, Zabivaka Wolf won in public vote on the mascot of the 2018 World Cup, surpassing Cat and Tiger.

"The mascot is very important from the point of view of promoting the country and the championship," Mutko told "Vecherny Urgant" TV program on Channel One. "This is a memory. Do you remember how everyone cried when Mishka flew away in 1980?" he asked.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on June 14 — July 15 in 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi, and Rostov-on-Don.