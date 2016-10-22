Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to host 2018 FIFA World Cup at highest level — Mutko

Sport
October 22, 2:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on June 14 — July 15 in 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities
1 pages in this article
Vitaly Mutko

Vitaly Mutko

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the highest level, Vitaly Mutko, Deputy Prime Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Policy, head of the "Russia-2018" Organizing Committee, told Match TV on Saturday.

Accoridng to public voting results announced overnight to Saturday, and wolf named Zabivaka was chosen as the mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read also
Wolf chosen as mascot of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

"The World Cup will involve almost half of the country. Eleven cities will host matches, and twenty cities in total be involved. A lot of infrastructure is being built. Such a project cannot be prepared without any problems, but everything is resolvable. We will hold the championship at the highest level," Mutko said.

The head of the Russian Football Union (RFU) also noted that the country will see in the spring a prototype of a national team that will perform at the upcoming World Cup. "It is too early to ask for a result, the team is being assembled. In the spring, we will see the prototype of a team that will perform in 2018. Precisely for this, we are now holding matches with high-level rivals, and planning to train in December. We are holding talks on friendly marches with Brazil, Argentina, and we are confident that we will reach agreement, because everyone wants to play with us," he noted.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on June 14 — July 15 in 2018 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi, and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
FIFA
Topics
Sports FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама