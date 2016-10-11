Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to hold council session on sports, discuss results of Rio Olympics

Sport
October 11, 3:54 UTC+3 KOVROV (Vladimir Region)
The session of the Presidential Council on Developing Physical Culture and Sports will be held on the sidelines of the International Sports Forum in the Vladimir Region
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

KOVROV (Vladimir Region), October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today with the Presidential Council on Developing Physical Culture and Sports in the town of Kovrov in the central Russian Vladimir Region, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday. The press service said the session will be devoted to improving the system of physical education in Russia and the results of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"The president will take part in the 6th International Sports Forum ‘Russia - Sports Power’ in the town of Kovrov," the press service said. The session of the Presidential Council on Developing Physical Culture and Sports will be held on the sidelines of the forum and chaired by Putin. "The main issue on the agenda is improving the system of physical education in the country. The results of the performance of Russian athletes at the 31st Olympics Games in Brazil in 2016 will also be discussed," the Kremlin noted.

Read also
McLaren: Probe into doping of Russian athletes at 2014 Olympics to be completed in 2016

Among participants in the session will be federal ministers, heads of regions, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and heads of Russian sports federations.

The Russian leader will also visit the festival "Days of Sambo in the Vladimir Region" currently underway in Kovrov. The head of state will also meet with representatives of international sports organizations — participants in the International Sports Forum.

In September, Putin held a meeting with Alexander Zhukov, chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Zhukov said that he is preparing several proposals for the upcoming session of the sports council based on the results of the Summer Olympics in Brazil. The ROC chairman noted that most sports federations worked rather well when preparing for the Games and performing at the Olympics, "but certain decisions will be recommended in some spheres."

Two-times pole vaulting Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva will for the first time make a speech at today’s meeting. Isinbayeva retired from professional sports in August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sports Olympics 2016
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама