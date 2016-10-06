IAAF set to cancel Russian high jumper’s two-year performance results after IOC ruling

NEW YORK, October 6. /TASS/. All 2008-2010 results showed by Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova, who was stripped of her Beijing Olympic bronze earlier in the day over anti-doping rules violation, will be annulled if she does not turn to global sports court, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) told TASS on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee announced earlier on Thursday its decision to strip Chicherova of the 2008 Olympic bronze after another analysis of her doping sample tested positive for the banned performance enhancing drug turinabol.

"The IOC has stripped her medal from Beijing but Chicherova she still has the right to appeal to CAS for the Beijing result in order to keep the medal," IAAF’s press service said in its statement addressed to TASS.

"In any case based on the IOC decision for Beijing and according to our rules her results from 2008 to 2010 will be cancelled if she won’t appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport)," the statement added.

In case the IAAF cancels the results of Chicherova within the given period, the Russian hign jumper will be also stripped of her silver medal she won at the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Berlin.