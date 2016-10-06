FIFA’s 2018 World Cup evaluation delegation to visit Russia in February

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) will pay its next regular inspection visit to Russia in February next year to assess the country’s preparations to host the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

"The next inspection visit is expected to be held in February 2017," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), told journalists.

FIFA’s evaluation delegation was on its fourth and most recent visit to Russia between September 7 and 15.

During the visit, which began in Moscow, the delegation jointly with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, stopped in five Russian cities selected to host the matches of the 2018 World Cup (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Saransk and Kaliningrad).

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, Zenit-Arena in St. Petersburg, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

Seven nations have already qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup and they are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal and OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand. The remaining eighth nation will be determined following the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held on November 26 in the city of Kazan.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 in a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The 2018 World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities throughout Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.