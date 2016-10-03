Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarusian presented with flat in Moscow for carrying Russian flag at Rio Paralympics

Sport
October 03, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Andrey Fomochkin carried the Russian national flag alongside his country’s at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympics to express solidarity with the Russian Paralympic team barred from the Games
1 pages in this article
Andrey Fomochkin

Andrey Fomochkin

© Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/TASS

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Sergey Shmakov, the president of the Sapsan group of companies, presented keys from the apartment in Moscow to Representative of the Belarusian Ministry of Sports and Tourism Andrey Fomochkin, who carried the Russian flag at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games.

Read also
Belarusian athletes carry Russian flags at Paralympics opening ceremony

"I want to express my gratitude to Andrey Fomochkin for his action and our country needs taking an example from such people as he is," Shmakov said as he was handing over a certificate for the apartment to Fomochkin.

"The idea of giving an apartment as a gift did not come to me at once, while it was a fantastic gesture. It was a gesture and about ten days ago it appeared to me that I cannot leave everything like this," Shmakov said adding that "it is personally from me and I am very pleased now."

Fomochkin carried the Russian national flag alongside his country’s at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Paralympics last month in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with TASS earlier in the day, Fomochkin said he did not know anything that somebody was planning to give him an apartment as a gift.

"I have no information at all," he told TASS. "As soon as somebody tells me anything, I will be thinking what to do next."

Read also

Belarus not afraind of sanctions after its Paralympian’s flag act at 2016 Rio — official
IPC cancels Belarusian Paralympian’s accreditation over Russian flag gesture
Belarusian president backs national Paralympians’ gesture at 2016 Rio
Kremlin says act of Belarusian Paralympians with Russian flag in Rio deserves admiration
Moscow praises Belarusian who carried Russian flag at Rio Paralympics as ‘hero’
Russian Paralympic chief thanks Belarus for carrying country’s flag in Rio

During a news conference in Moscow on Monday, Fomochkin presented the Russian flag he carried in Rio to Lidiya Abramova, the vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

President of the Belarusian Paralympic Committee Oleg Shepel earlier said that the Russian flag gesture at the opening ceremony at the Maracana Stadium was to express solidarity with the entire Russian Paralympic team, which was barred by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) from taking part in the 2016 Rio Games. The next day after the opening ceremony the IPC announced that the Paralympic accreditation of Fomochkin had been revoked following his defiant gesture.

On August 7, the IPC decided to bar the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама