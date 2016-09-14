Russian Olympics chief reports to Putin on national team’s results at Rio Games

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reporting on the results of the national team at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, held in Brazil last month.

"In general, I believe that our team performed decently," Zhukov said. "In view of complicated condition, which the majority of our sports federations were subjected to, they nevertheless managed to prepare good teams."

"Despite the complicated situation the athletes showed the will for victory and displayed outstanding skills," Zhukov said adding "I believe that the main result of the Olympics is the enormous interest in sports across the country’s regions."

The Russian president told Zhukov that the ROC should continue providing support for the development of mass sports across the country’s regions.

"The support is required both at the regional and municipal levels in order to implement all of the set goals (on mass sports development," Putin told Zhukov.

The Russian team ended the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, hosted by Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro between August 5 and 21, fourth in the overall medal standings having won 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decided to ban all Russian track and field athletes from the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, while the rest of the Russian athletes had to apply personal applications with the relevant international federations, which in turn decided whether to clear a particular athlete from Russia for 2016 Rio. Eventually, only 280 Russian athletes from the original list of 387 were allowed to travel to the Olympics in Brazil.

Last month, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced its decision to bar the entire Russian team from the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games, which kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on September 7.