Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Paralympic chief thanks Belarus for carrying country’s flag in Rio

Sport
September 08, 10:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
During the parade of nations a member of the Belarusian team carried the flag of Russia as a gesture of solidarity with Russian paralympians
1 pages in this article
© Bob Martin/OIS/IOC via AP

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Vladimir Lukin has expressed gratitude to a representative of the Belarusian delegation who carried a Russian flag at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

During the parade of nations on Thursday, a member of the Belarusian team’s delegation carried the flag of Russia along with their national flag as a gesture of solidarity with the Russian team barred from the Games amid the doping scandal.

Read also
Belarusian athletes carry Russian flags at Paralympics opening ceremony

"I can only thank our Belarusian colleague, an athlete, but unfortunately I don’t know his name," Lukin told TASS. "In this difficult time he remembered about us and justice, and that politics should not interfere in sports competitions. Especially in the Paralympic ones that have a special humane meaning," he said.

"It’s very good that the Belarusian remembered about the closest country to them - Russia. We will never forget this and will pay back in their own coin," Lukin said. "I’ll find out if this was a move of the Belarusian committee or an individual athlete, but in any case I greet and thank the Belarusian colleagues. We are always friends with them," he added.

On August 7, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) took a decision to bar the entire Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed in the Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015. However, it turned out later that not all the stated cases of concealed doping samples concerned the Russian Paralympic Committee. Nevertheless, the IPC decided on collectively punishing the Russian national team.

The RPC filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 15 in Lausanne against the IPC’s decision, but eight days later, the Swiss-based court ruled to uphold the ban slapped on the whole Russian Paralympic squad. In late August, the RPC submitted a motion with the Supreme Federal Court of Switzerland appealing the decision made earlier by the CAS. The motion was eventually rejected by the federal court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама