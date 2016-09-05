Court turns down Russian paralympians' lawsuit demanding IPC to clear athletes for Rio

BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. A court in the German city of Bonn has turned down the suit of ten Russian athletes to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) demanding to clear them for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, AP news agency said on Monday.

The suit was lodged with a Bonn court as this city hosts the IPC headquarters. The court ruled the IPC’s decision to ban the Russian Paralympic team from the Rios Games was well-grounded.

The 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro start on September 7, but the event would not see the entire Russian Paralympian team taking part in the competition due to an alleged abuse of performance enhancing drugs.

On August 7, the IPC decided to bar the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed by Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015. However, it turned out later that not all the stated cases of concealed doping samples concerned the Russian Paralympic Committee. Nevertheless, the IPC decided on collectively punishing the Russian national team.

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 15 in Lausanne against the IPC’s decision, but eight days later, on August 23, the Swiss-based court ruled to uphold the ban slapped on the whole Russian Paralympic squad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that Russia would organize alternative competitive events for the barred Russian Paralympic team and the awards for Paralympians would be equal to those promised at the 2016 Rio Games.