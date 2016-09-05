IPC works on defining steps for Russia’s reinstatement in global Paralympic body

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) maintains its work to define criteria for Russia to reinstate its membership in the global organization, which barred the national team from taking part in the upcoming 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil, a spokesman for the IPC told TASS on Monday.

"The IPC is still developing the steps the Russian Paralympic Committee will need to take to meet its membership obligations," IPC spokesman Craig Spence said in an interview with TASS.

"By rule, the Russian Paralympic Committee’s suspension will be lifted immediately following the Governing Board’s determination that the member is once again able to meet its membership obligations in full," Spence added.

Vladimir Lukin, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), announced to Russian media last Tuesday that RPC sent an inquiry to the IPC asking to specify the criteria necessary for reinstating Russia’s suspended membership.

On August 7, the IPC decided to bar the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed by Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015. However, it turned out later that not all the stated cases of concealed doping samples concerned the Russian Paralympic Committee. Nevertheless, the IPC decided on collectively punishing the Russian national team.

The RPC filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 15 in Lausanne against the IPC’s decision, but eight days later, the Swiss-based court ruled to uphold the ban slapped on the whole Russian Paralympic squad.