Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IPC works on defining steps for Russia’s reinstatement in global Paralympic body

Sport
September 05, 9:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) maintains its work to define criteria for Russia to reinstate its membership in the global organization, which barred the national team from taking part in the upcoming 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil, a spokesman for the IPC told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Russian Paralympics chief: financial compensation from IPC for 2016 Rio ban irrelevant
Lawmaker says IPC chief is Russia’s last hope for 2016 Rio Paralympics
Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against 2016 Paralympic ban — agency
Russian Paralympic athletes will compete at Moscow region’s sports facilities September 7
Russia to raise question of IPC ban on Paralympians at UN — Lavrov

"The IPC is still developing the steps the Russian Paralympic Committee will need to take to meet its membership obligations," IPC spokesman Craig Spence said in an interview with TASS.

"By rule, the Russian Paralympic Committee’s suspension will be lifted immediately following the Governing Board’s determination that the member is once again able to meet its membership obligations in full," Spence added.

Vladimir Lukin, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), announced to Russian media last Tuesday that RPC sent an inquiry to the IPC asking to specify the criteria necessary for reinstating Russia’s suspended membership.

On August 7, the IPC decided to bar the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed by Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015. However, it turned out later that not all the stated cases of concealed doping samples concerned the Russian Paralympic Committee. Nevertheless, the IPC decided on collectively punishing the Russian national team.

The RPC filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 15 in Lausanne against the IPC’s decision, but eight days later, the Swiss-based court ruled to uphold the ban slapped on the whole Russian Paralympic squad.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама