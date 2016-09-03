Back to Main page
IPC turns down request of 34 Russian Paralympians

Sport
September 03, 2:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"The IPC has refused to give its consent to a fast-track procedure. It means that none of the Russian Paralympians will compete in Rio. The last opportunity has gone," sports agent Andrei Mitkov said
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has turned down the requests of 34 Russian Paralympians to speed up the consideration of their appeals against a decision to ban them from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sports agent Andrei Mitkov said on Friday.

Read also
RPC President Vladimir Lukin
Russian Paralympics chief: financial compensation from IPC for 2016 Rio ban irrelevant

Earlier, sports lawyer Artyom Patsev, who represents the Russians’ interests, told TASS that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had received individual appeals of 34 Russian Paralympians on September 1. CAS could have speeded up their consideration if the IPC had given its consent for a fast-track procedure. In that case, the appeals could have been considered before the Paralympics kick off in Brazil (on September 7). Under a standard procedure, CAS will not consider the case before the Paralympics close on September 21.

"The IPC has refused to give its consent to a fast-track procedure. It means that none of the Russian Paralympians will compete in Rio. The last opportunity has gone," Andrei Mitkov said.

"They motivated their refusal by the fact that the IPC rights are not being observed in full measure. They had the right to refusal and they used that right in accordance with the existing regulations and laws..," Mitkov explained.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee’s membership and barred Russian Paralympic athletes from the upcoming Paralympic Games following the now-infamous report by the WADA independent commission headed by sports law Professor Richard McLaren that mentioned the names of 35 Russian Paralympians.

The Russian Paralympic Committee submitted an appeal to CAS to fight the IPC decision to ban the Russian Paralympians from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio on August 15.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down the appeal on August 23. According to the CAS, the Russian Paralympic Committee has failed to provide sufficient proof to refute the IPC’s decision.

On Thursday, more than 175 Russian Paralympians were denied individual permits to participate in the 2016 Paralympic Games.

TOP STORIES
