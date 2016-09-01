CAS receives lawsuits from Russian Paralympians against International Paralympic Committee

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) received a lawsuit from 34 Russian Paralympians against the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which earlier suspended the country’s entire team from the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil, sports lawyer Artyom Patsev told TASS on Thursday.

"Lawsuits from 34 Russian Paralympians were delivered to CAS," Patsev said. "We have received a relevant notification from the post office company, which executed the delivery."

On August 7, the IPC decided to bar the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed in the Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015. However, it turned out later that not all the stated cases of concealed doping samples concerned the Russian Paralympic Committee. Nevertheless, the IPC decided on collectively punishing the Russian national team.

The RPC filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 15 in Lausanne against the IPC’s decision, but eight days later, the Swiss-based court ruled to uphold the ban slapped on the whole Russian Paralympic squad.

Last week on Friday, the RPC submitted a motion with the Supreme Federal Court of Switzerland appealing the decision made earlier by the CAS.

The Supreme Federal Court of Switzerland ruled on Wednesday against an appeal from Russia on the suspension of national Paralympians from the 2016 Summer Games.