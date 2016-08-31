Back to Main page
International Paralympic Committee dismisses requests from 34 Russian Para athletes

Sport
August 31, 21:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Paralympic Games will be held on September 7-18
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has dismissed requests from 34 Russian athletes who filed requests to be allowed to take part in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, sports lawyer Artyom Patsev told TASS on Wednesday.

"The requests of all 34 athletes have been rejected," Patsev said.

He said he, jointly with his clients, plans to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which, in his words, will consider the case on September 4-5 and will make its ruling September 6.

Russia’s Paralympic Committee (RPC) on Wednesday reported that some 200 personal requests from Russian Paralympians were submitted with the International Paralympic Committee asking for individual permission to take part in the 2016 Summer Games, to be held next month in Rio.

The RPC’s appeal against suspension of membership in the International Paralympic Committee will be considered in Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court within 6-7 months, the RPC said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

