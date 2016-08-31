Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IPC turns down requests of 12 Russian Para athletes to Rio Games

Sport
August 31, 21:09 UTC+3
The International Paralympic Committee has turned down twelve out of the thirty-four requests
1 pages in this article
© Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee has turned down twelve out of the thirty-four requests for admittance to the Rio Paralympic Games filed by Russian Paralympic athletes, sports agent Andrei Mitkov told TASS.

"Right now the Russian Paralympians are receiving messages from the IPC where it denies them the access to the Games," he said. "At this moment, the letters have been sent to twelve of the thirty-four athletes whom I represent."

Read also

Russian Paralympians submit some 200 individual requests with IPC for 2016 Rio Games
Swiss federal court to consider Russian Paralympic Committee’s appeal within 6-7 months
Lawmaker says IPC chief is Russia’s last hope for 2016 Rio Paralympics
Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against 2016 Paralympic ban — agency
Russia to raise question of IPC ban on Paralympians at UN — Lavrov
Russian PM calls ban for Paralympians utter injustice

"Yet a collective lawsuit filed by the thirty-four athletes was submitted to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Lausanne at 14:00 hours UTC today," Mitkov said. "Our boys and girls demand that admittance to the Games be given to them on an individual basis."

The International Paralympic Committee disqualified the Russian Paralympic Committee at the end of July and issued a blanket prohibition for Russian athletes to take part in the Paralympic Games that will be held in Rio from September 7 to September 18. Its motion followed a recommendation by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which waved a report an independent commission under baton of Dr. Richard McClaren on the ostensible use of doping in Russian Olympic sports.

The RPC submitted an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on August 15. Many Russian Paralympians registered personal requests with the IPC to let them perform at the Games.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland rejected the PRC’s appeal over the IPC blanket prohibition on Wednesday, saying in a press release the PRC had also filed a petition on provisional measures, including a demand on suspending the decision on the Russian Para athletes’ non-admittance to the Rio Games.

The court rejected the request saying individual access of Paralympians to the Games was outside the scope of this litigation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама