IPC turns down requests of 12 Russian Para athletes to Rio Games

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee has turned down twelve out of the thirty-four requests for admittance to the Rio Paralympic Games filed by Russian Paralympic athletes, sports agent Andrei Mitkov told TASS.

"Right now the Russian Paralympians are receiving messages from the IPC where it denies them the access to the Games," he said. "At this moment, the letters have been sent to twelve of the thirty-four athletes whom I represent."

"Yet a collective lawsuit filed by the thirty-four athletes was submitted to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Lausanne at 14:00 hours UTC today," Mitkov said. "Our boys and girls demand that admittance to the Games be given to them on an individual basis."

The International Paralympic Committee disqualified the Russian Paralympic Committee at the end of July and issued a blanket prohibition for Russian athletes to take part in the Paralympic Games that will be held in Rio from September 7 to September 18. Its motion followed a recommendation by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which waved a report an independent commission under baton of Dr. Richard McClaren on the ostensible use of doping in Russian Olympic sports.

The RPC submitted an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on August 15. Many Russian Paralympians registered personal requests with the IPC to let them perform at the Games.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland rejected the PRC’s appeal over the IPC blanket prohibition on Wednesday, saying in a press release the PRC had also filed a petition on provisional measures, including a demand on suspending the decision on the Russian Para athletes’ non-admittance to the Rio Games.

The court rejected the request saying individual access of Paralympians to the Games was outside the scope of this litigation.