Over 100 Russian athletes file individual appeals on admission to Paralympics

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More than 100 Russian athletes have filed individual appeals with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the admission to the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the press service of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) reported on Tuesday.

"Chairman of the Executive Committee, First Vice President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Pavel Rozhkov said that more than 100 Russian athletes of the total 266 candidates for participation in the Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, except for team sports (Sitting Volleyball, Goalball, Football 5x5, Football 7x7 - 54 people) filed personal appeals with the International Paralympic Committee for the admission to the Paralympics 2016", the statement says.

On Monday, Andrei Mitkov, a Russian sports agent, told TASS that "the number of athletes submitting personal applications with the IPC on the participation in Rio Paralympics will amount to 33." "We are currently working on the requests of 10 more athletes - seven from the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district and three from Yakutia."

There are six track and fielders among the athletes who applied to the IPC: Dmitry Dushkin, Anna Pimutkina, Yevgeny Malykh, Olesya Baisarina, Yan Shkulka (all of them are persons with lesions of the musculoskeletal system) and Vitaly Telesh (blind sport), as well as Olga Pozdnysheva (judo for blind athletes). Vladimir Balynets (powerlifting, 49 kg), Stepanida Artakhinova (para-archery, compound bow, ST) and Anastasiya Diodorova (swimming) represent Russia’s Yakutia republic.

Previously, appeals with the IPC were filed by 23 athletes, including track and fielders Alexei Ashapatov, Margarita Goncharova, Akzhana Abdikarimova, Veronika Doronina, Irina Vertinskaya, Natalya Kocherova, Alexandra Moguchaya, Vladislav Barinov, Alexei Bychenok, Alexander Ganzei, Vitaly Gritsenko, Ivan Goncharov and Arsen Kurbanov, cyclists Yulia Sibagatova, Sergei Batukov, Arslan Gimtutdinov, Sergei Pudov, Sergei Syomochkin and Sergei Ustinov, Alexei Obydennov, Svetlana Moshkovich, Natalya Yanuto, as well as Olesya Vladykina (swimming).

In became known on August 26 that the RPC filed an appeal with a Swiss court against the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne that upheld the IPC decision not to admit Russian athletes to the 2016 Paralympic Games

Suspension of Russian Paralympians

The IPC ruled on August 7 to suspend the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The decision came after a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed in the Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 in 2015. Although, it turned out later that not all stated cases of doping samples’ concealment regarded the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the IPC nevertheless decided on the collective punishment of the Russian national team.

The RPC submitted on August 15 a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IPC decision, but the Swiss-based court ruled eight days later to uphold the ban of the whole Russian Paralympic squad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said previously that Russia will hold special competitions for Paralympians and the prizes will be equal to those at the Olympic Games. "I want to tell our Paralympians: of course, we will support you and will organize the competitions especially for you where you will be able to show your skill. The prize for the winners will be the same as it would be after the Olympic Games," the president said at a ceremony to award the country’s Olympic team on August 25. Putin promised that all the necessary conditions will be created for the athletes of Russia’s Olympic team. "We will consider in detail the outcome of Rio de Janeiro and our plans for the future at the next meeting of the council for sport."

The 2016 Paralympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro from September 7 to 18.