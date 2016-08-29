Ten more Russian Paralympians to send personal requests to IPC for 2016 Rio

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ten more Russian Paralympians are set to send their personal requests to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) asking for permission to take part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics, to be held next month in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, Andrei Mitkov, a Russian sports agent, told TASS on Monday.
"The number of athletes submitting personal applications with the IPC on the participation in Rio Paralympics will amount to 33," Mitkov said in an interview with TASS. "We are currently working on the requests of 10 more athletes - seven from the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district and three from Yakutia."
The IPC ruled on August 7 to suspend the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The decision came after a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed in the Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 in 2015. Although, it turned out later that not all stated cases of doping samples’ concealment regarded the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the IPC nevertheless decided on the collective punishment of the Russian national team.
The RPC submitted on August 15 a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IPC decision, but the Swiss-based court ruled eight days later to uphold the ban of the whole Russian Paralympic squad.