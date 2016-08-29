Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mass action held in Toronto to denounce IPC's decision to ban Russia from Rio Games

Sport
August 29, 4:52 UTC+3 OTTAWA
Participants in the action waved the slogans in Russian and English reading 'Shame on WADA','Enable Russian Paralympians to join the Games' and 'Say No to Bans
1 pages in this article
© Julius Mitsner/TASS

More news on
Doping scandal in Russian sports
© Yevgeny Tumashev/TASS
IAAF clears Russian long jumper Klishina for 2017 Championship in Europe
Russian boxer Povetkin’s team to take polygraph test — promoter
Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championship relocated from Russia to Germany

OTTAWA, August 28. /TASS/. A mass action of support for the Russian Paralympic Team, which the International Paralympic Committee banned from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in September took place in Toronto's downtown on Sunday. Attending it were about a hundred Russians living in Canada.

"Members of various public associations based in Toronto and regular members of the Russian-speaking community came to the action," Leon Mitsner, the head of the Russian Canada group told TASS. "Our main demand boils down to a revision of the World Anti-Doping Agency's ruling on a blanket ban of all the Russian Para athletes from the Games.'

The protesters also expressed support for the Russian Paralympians.

Mitsner added that participants in the action waved the slogans in Russian and English reading 'Shame on WADA','Enable Russian Paralympians to join the Games' and 'Say No to Bans'.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) disqualified the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) from participation in the Paralympic Games on the basis of findings by an 'independent commission' set up by WADA and led by the Canadian Prof Richard McClaren.

On August 23, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) turned down an appeal by the RPC. IPC President Philippe Craven saud kater the IPC would reallot the 267 licenses Russia had feceived for participation in the Games to international Para sports federations.

The Paralympic Games will take place in Rio from September 7 through to September 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама