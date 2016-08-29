Mass action held in Toronto to denounce IPC's decision to ban Russia from Rio Games

OTTAWA, August 28. /TASS/. A mass action of support for the Russian Paralympic Team, which the International Paralympic Committee banned from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in September took place in Toronto's downtown on Sunday. Attending it were about a hundred Russians living in Canada.

"Members of various public associations based in Toronto and regular members of the Russian-speaking community came to the action," Leon Mitsner, the head of the Russian Canada group told TASS. "Our main demand boils down to a revision of the World Anti-Doping Agency's ruling on a blanket ban of all the Russian Para athletes from the Games.'

The protesters also expressed support for the Russian Paralympians.

Mitsner added that participants in the action waved the slogans in Russian and English reading 'Shame on WADA','Enable Russian Paralympians to join the Games' and 'Say No to Bans'.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) disqualified the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) from participation in the Paralympic Games on the basis of findings by an 'independent commission' set up by WADA and led by the Canadian Prof Richard McClaren.

On August 23, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) turned down an appeal by the RPC. IPC President Philippe Craven saud kater the IPC would reallot the 267 licenses Russia had feceived for participation in the Games to international Para sports federations.

The Paralympic Games will take place in Rio from September 7 through to September 18.