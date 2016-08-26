Back to Main page
Russia files appeal with Swiss court on CAS ruling on Paralympians' ban

Sport
August 26, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The appeal will be considered by the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland on Monday
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has submitted an appeal with the Swiss Federal Court against the ruling passed this week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which upheld the suspension of all Russian Paralympians from the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, an RPC official told TASS on Friday.

Mikhail Terentyev, a member of the RPC Athletes Council, said the appeal would be considered by the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland on Monday.

"The RPC submitted an appeal against the CAS ruling with the Supreme Court of Switzerland and it will be considered on Monday," Terentyev, who is also a member of the Russian parliament’s lower house, said in an interview with TASS.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ruled on August 7 to suspend the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The decision came after a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed in the Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 in 2015. Although, it turned out later that not all stated cases of doping samples’ concealment regarded the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the IPC nevertheless decided on the collective punishment of the Russian national team.

The RPC submitted on August 15 a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IPC decision, but the Swiss-based court ruled eight days later to uphold the ban of the whole Russian Paralympic squad.

