Some 15 Russian Paralympians to send personal requests to IPC for 2016 Rio — source

Sport
August 26, 18:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Six Russian Paralympians have already sent their personal applications to the IPC asking for individual permissions to participate in the 2016 Rio Paralympics
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Some 15 Russian Paralympians are set to send on Friday their personal requests to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) asking for permission to take part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics, to be held next month in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, a source familiar with the issue told TASS.

"About 15 Paralympians will send their requests to IPC today," the source said in an interview with TASS.

Six Russian Paralympians, namely Alexei Obydenov, Svetlana Moshkovich, Natalia Yanuto, Alexei Ashapatov, Olesya Vladykina and Margarita Goncharova, have already sent their personal applications to the IPC asking for individual permissions to participate in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The IPC ruled on August 7 to suspend the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The decision came after a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed in the Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 in 2015. Although, it turned out later that not all stated cases of doping samples’ concealment regarded the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), the IPC nevertheless decided on the collective punishment of the Russian national team.

The RPC submitted on August 15 a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IPC decision, but the Swiss-based court ruled eight days later to uphold the ban of the whole Russian Paralympic squad.

