Russia to ponder alternative games for Paralympians — sports minister

Sport
August 25, 13:29 UTC+3
Russia may file an appeal with the Swiss Federal Court against the CAS ruling
Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko

© ITAR-TASS / Igor Akimov

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia may organize special competitions for its para-athletes who have been banned from participating in the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro next month, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Thursday.

"All Paralympians will continue training until a certain point of no return when we already understand that there will be no chances," the minister said. "But after that they will also have the full support, I believe we will think about a sports event for them," he added.

Paralympic Committee may appeal CAS ruling with Geneva court 

Read also

Putin: Decision to suspend Russian Paralympic team humiliates IPC
Russian MP: International Paralympic Committee overriding UN convention on human rights
Russia’s Paralympics chief admits possibility of CAS’ orchestrated ban decision
Foreign ministry considers ban on Russian athletes’ participation in Paralympics a crime

According to the minister, Russia may file an appeal with the Swiss Federal Court against the CAS ruling upholding the suspension of the national team from the 2016 Paralympics.

"The ruling passed by the Court of Arbitration [for Sport] may be appealed by the Russian Paralympic Committee in case of procedural violations," Mutko told journalists. "We are submitting now a relevant lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland."

The minister said that he recent decision passed by the CAS was not "entirely based on the legal norms."

"A new page of the international sports law was opened and it is a collective responsibility and lack of presumption of innocence," Mutko said. "These are unprecedented developments."

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ruled on August 7 to suspend the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The decision came after a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Russia hopes to restore membership in IAAF by autumn

Read also
Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
All-Russia Athletic Federation to regain IAAF membership this year — minister

Russia continues its work on the restoration of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

"Speaking about out track and field national team, we are pursuing the task of restoring its membership in the international federation in order to see our athletes competing on the global arena beginning next season," Mutko told journalists.

The Russian sports minister added he hoped to see the result of work on the restoration of ARAF’s membership in IAAF "by the coming autumn."

On June 17, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore ARAF’s  membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games.

Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
