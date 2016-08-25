Russia's Olympic champs to be awarded BMW luxury crossovers

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s gold, silver and bronze medal winners of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be presented with BMW sports utility vehicles, a TASS correspondent reported.
All 19 Olympic gold winners will get BMW X6 luxury crossovers, the 18 silver medalists will receive BMW X5s, while the 19 bronze winners will take home BMW X3 off-roaders.
The SUVs will be handed over to athletes later on, following Thursday’s traditional ceremonial meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
The 2016 Rio Summer Olympics closed on August 21, with more than 11,000 athletes having participated in the games.
The Russian team ended fourth in the overall medal standings.