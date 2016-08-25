Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Olympic champs to be awarded BMW luxury crossovers

Sport
August 25, 12:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
All 19 Olympic gold winners will get BMW X6 luxury crossovers, the 18 silver medalists will receive BMW X5s, while the 19 bronze winners will take home BMW X3 off-roaders
1 pages in this article
© Mitya Aleshkovskiy/ITAR-TASS

Read also

Russia's major car manufacturer presents six new concept cars
Russian upper house speaker praises athletes’ achievements at Olympics
Russian sports minister praises national team’s performance at Olympics
Avtovaz puts LADA XRay on sale; plans to sell up to 25,000 cars in 2016
Brazil gives no reason for sadness during Olympics closing ceremony

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s gold, silver and bronze medal winners of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be presented with BMW sports utility vehicles, a TASS correspondent reported.

All 19 Olympic gold winners will get BMW X6 luxury crossovers, the 18 silver medalists will receive BMW X5s, while the 19 bronze winners will take home BMW X3 off-roaders.

The SUVs will be handed over to athletes later on, following Thursday’s traditional ceremonial meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The 2016 Rio Summer Olympics closed on August 21, with more than 11,000 athletes having participated in the games.

The Russian team ended fourth in the overall medal standings.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама