Putin, Medvedev to meet with members of Russian Olympic team

Sport
August 25, 8:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The government will pay out $ 60,600 to each winners of a gold medal, $ 37,900 to each winner of a silver medal, and $ 25,800 to each winner of a bronze medal
1 pages in this article
©  Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev meet with the Russian medal-winning members of Team Russia at the 31st Summer Olympic Games, the Kremlin press service said.

The governmental press service said the meeting with the Olympic athletes would be held after a gala reception on Ivanovskaya Square in the Kremlin. Presidential aide Igor Levitin, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, and the Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov are expected to attend the ceremony.

The Russian team occupied the fourth position in the unofficial team ranking as regards the total number of medals taken. The athletes won 56 medals, including 19 golds, 18 silvers, and 19 bronzes.

The team scored this result in a situation where almost all the track-and-fielders, all the weightlifters and most of rowers were denied entry for the Games. The number of participating athletes was reduced to 280 from 387.

As many as 107 of the 280 Russian athletes got medals.

The government has issued an instruction to pay out 4 million rubles ($ 60,600) to each winners of a gold medal, 2.5 million rubles ($ 37,900) to each winner of a silver medal, and 1.7 million rubles ($ 25,800) to each winner of a bronze medal.

The size of remunerations to coaches and support specialists is determined by the overall number of medals the athletes won in each discipline and stands at 200% of the amount the government specified for the athletes on January 21, 2016. Personal remunerations for the coaches and athletes of the teams in each discipline will not exceed 8 million rubles ($ 121,200).

In the meantime, a number of Russian regions have said they will pay out supplementary benefits and monetary prizes to the Olympic athletes living there.

Olympics 2016 Russia's domestic policy
