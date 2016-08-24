Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian wrestling official ready to apologize to athlete for punching her

Sport
August 24, 17:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Inna Trazhukova told TASS this weekend that after her bronze medal match loss in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro Mamiashvili hit her in the face several times
1 pages in this article
President of the Russian Wrestling Federation Michail Mamiashvili

President of the Russian Wrestling Federation Michail Mamiashvili

© Anton Novoderezhkin/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. President of the Russian Wrestling Federation Michail Mamiashvili told reporters on Wednesday he is ready to offer his apologies to wrestler Inna Trazhukova after punching her in the face at the Rio Olympics.

Read also
Inna Trazhukova (left)
Russian wrestler says not exaggerating conflict with federation’s chief

Trazhukova told TASS this weekend that after her bronze medal match loss in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro Mamiashvili hit her in the face several times. The athlete now plans to take legal action against him. Mamiashvili later accused the athlete of indifference and lack of will in the fight for the medal.

"Everything was slightly different. I’m ready to apologize to her hundreds of times," Mamiashvili said.

"Once you wear a uniform of the national team, you need to be totally efficient," he said, adding: "I’m sure that my apology will be accepted. If I had been indifferent, then I would have sat at the tribune calmly. Probably, I wanted more than they did," he added.

Trazhukova, 25, failed to win the bronze medal at the Olympics in the women’s 63-kilogram division in freestyle wrestling on August 18 losing to Monica Michalik from Poland 3-6.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама