Russian wrestling official ready to apologize to athlete for punching her

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. President of the Russian Wrestling Federation Michail Mamiashvili told reporters on Wednesday he is ready to offer his apologies to wrestler Inna Trazhukova after punching her in the face at the Rio Olympics.
Trazhukova told TASS this weekend that after her bronze medal match loss in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro Mamiashvili hit her in the face several times. The athlete now plans to take legal action against him. Mamiashvili later accused the athlete of indifference and lack of will in the fight for the medal.
"Everything was slightly different. I’m ready to apologize to her hundreds of times," Mamiashvili said.
"Once you wear a uniform of the national team, you need to be totally efficient," he said, adding: "I’m sure that my apology will be accepted. If I had been indifferent, then I would have sat at the tribune calmly. Probably, I wanted more than they did," he added.
Trazhukova, 25, failed to win the bronze medal at the Olympics in the women’s 63-kilogram division in freestyle wrestling on August 18 losing to Monica Michalik from Poland 3-6.