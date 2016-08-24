Ten Russian Paralympians plan to appeal to IPC — lawyer

MOSCOW, August 24 /TASS/. Russian Paralympians are planning to appeal to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The first appeals may be received on Wednesday evening, lawyer Artyom Patsev, who represents the athletes’ interests, told a news conference at TASS on Wednesday.

Early in August, the International Paralympic Committee banned Russian Paralympic athletes from competing in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in September.

"Ten Paralympians have turned to me for help," Patsev said. "There are no laws forbidding athletes to file individual lawsuits. Possibly, we will be able to settle the matter directly with the IPC and there will be no need to challenge the ban at CAS. The appeals will be submitted in the next few days. The very first appeals will be received tonight," Patsev said.

He added the appeals would be laconic. "I hope that one or two days will be enough to reach understanding by weekend," he stressed.

Earlier, Patsev used to represent the interests of suspended Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later overruled a decision to ban her from competing in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

On August 23, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal by the Russian Paralympic Committee to fight an IPC decision to ban Russian Paralympians from competing in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio this September. Previously, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee’s membership and barred Russian Paralympic athletes from the upcoming Paralympic Games following the now-infamous report by the WADA independent commission headed by sports law Professor Richard McLaren.

The Russian Paralympic Committee submitted an appeal to CAS on August 15.

The CAS ruled that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had not violated any procedures when it made its decision, which was fully compliant with the international federation’s rules and was proportionate under the current circumstances. According to the CAS, the Russian Paralympic Committee has failed to provide sufficient proof to refute the IPC’s decision.