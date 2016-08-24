Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP: International Paralympic Committee overriding UN convention on human rights

Sport
August 24, 16:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On August 23, the CAS dismissed Russia's appeal to fight the ban on athletes from next month’s Paralympic Game
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Read also
Isinbayeva: CAS ruling on Russian Paralympians is unfair and cruel

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has placed its rules higher that the UN convention on human rights, Russian State Duma lawmaker and a member of the IPC Athletes’ Council Mikhail Terentyev told reporters at a press conference hosted by TASS.

"The IPC rules do not allow athletes to participate without the membership in the Russian Paralympic Committee. This means that at the moment the rules of the IPC were placed above the UN convention on human rights and persons with disabilities," Terentyev said. "A question should be raised at the IPC assembly on changing the rules," he said.

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed an appeal filed by the Russian Paralympic Committee to fight the ban on Russian athletes from next month’s Paralympic Games.

The ruling was handed down by Governing Board of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on August 7. So, the entire Russian team has not been allowed to compete in this year’s Paralympic Games.

Read also

Russia’s Paralympics chief admits possibility of CAS’ orchestrated ban decision
Foreign ministry considers ban on Russian athletes’ participation in Paralympics a crime
Russian sporting legend Rodnina slams ban on Paralympians
Belarusian team rips into ‘inhumane’ blanket ban on Russian Paralympians
PM considers refusal to let Russians take part in Paralympics political

Restrictions against Russian Paralympic movement were introduced in the wake of the investigation by the independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) headed by Richard McLaren.

On July 22, after receiving information about 35 Russian Paralympians whose names were mentioned in the WADA commission’s report, the IPC opened a case against the RPC.

On August 7, the IPC head Philip Craven announced that the Committee would not let the Russian team compete at the Summer Paralympic Games scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro from September 7 to 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама