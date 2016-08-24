Russian MP: International Paralympic Committee overriding UN convention on human rights

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has placed its rules higher that the UN convention on human rights, Russian State Duma lawmaker and a member of the IPC Athletes’ Council Mikhail Terentyev told reporters at a press conference hosted by TASS.

"The IPC rules do not allow athletes to participate without the membership in the Russian Paralympic Committee. This means that at the moment the rules of the IPC were placed above the UN convention on human rights and persons with disabilities," Terentyev said. "A question should be raised at the IPC assembly on changing the rules," he said.

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed an appeal filed by the Russian Paralympic Committee to fight the ban on Russian athletes from next month’s Paralympic Games.

The ruling was handed down by Governing Board of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on August 7. So, the entire Russian team has not been allowed to compete in this year’s Paralympic Games.

Restrictions against Russian Paralympic movement were introduced in the wake of the investigation by the independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) headed by Richard McLaren.

On July 22, after receiving information about 35 Russian Paralympians whose names were mentioned in the WADA commission’s report, the IPC opened a case against the RPC.

On August 7, the IPC head Philip Craven announced that the Committee would not let the Russian team compete at the Summer Paralympic Games scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro from September 7 to 18.