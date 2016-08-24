Putin to meet Russian Olympic team on August 25

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Russian athletes who won medals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in the Kremlin on August 25. The presidential press service said the Russian leader will present state decorations to the Olympic athletes.
The 2016 Rio Summer Olympics ended on August 21. More than 11,000 athletes took part in them.
The Russian team ended fourth in the overall medal standings with 56 medals (19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze). Out of 280 Russian athletes, 107 won medals of various value.