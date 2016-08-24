Putin to meet Russian Olympic team on August 25

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Russian athletes who won medals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in the Kremlin on August 25. The presidential press service said the Russian leader will present state decorations to the Olympic athletes.

The 2016 Rio Summer Olympics ended on August 21. More than 11,000 athletes took part in them.

The Russian team ended fourth in the overall medal standings with 56 medals (19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze). Out of 280 Russian athletes, 107 won medals of various value.