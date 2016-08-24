Back to Main page
Swimmer Efimova says Rio performance would have been unlikely had she trained in Russia

Sport
August 24, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"I was very much lucky to get to the Olympics because all my doping samples were taken abroad," Yulia Efimova said
1 pages in this article
Yulia Efimova

Yulia Efimova

© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian two-time Rio Olympics swimming silver medalist Yulia Efimova told TASS on Wednesday she was not sure that she would have been admitted to the Games if she had trained in Russia and passed doping control there.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) took into account the conclusions made by the independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) led by Richard McLaren and decided against barring the entire Russian team from the Rio Olympics. However, the IOC elaborated eligibility criteria for Russians, including taking a definite number of doping samples, the absence of previous disqualifications for the breach of anti-doping rules and so on.

"I was very much lucky to get to the Olympics because all my doping samples were taken abroad," Efimova said.

"If this had been Russia, this is a doubtful issue," she added.

Efimova won silver in women’s 100m and 200m breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The athlete is also the bronze medalist of the 2012 Olympic Games, the four-time world champion and the three-time European champion.

Earlier, Efimova was denied entry to the Rio Olympics for violating doping rules back in 2013, for which she served a term of disciplinary punishment. On August 4, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne granted her lawsuit against FINA (International Swimming Federation) and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The International Olympic Committee participated in considering the case as a party concerned.

The results of the court’s scrutiny cleared the road to Rio for the Russian swimmer.

Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
