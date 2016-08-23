Russian sports minister calls CAS decision on Paralympians politically motivated

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to confirm Russia’s ban from next month’s Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro is more political than judicial, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Tuesday.
"The decision is not in the legal framework - it's more political than judicial. There were no reasons to dismiss [the appeal], but it happened," Mutko said.
"We will study the possibility of further steps, and probably take a decision," the minister said, expressing regrets that "those bodies that should defend Paralympians do not do it and punish them instead."
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) earlier suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and banned Russian athletes from this year’s Games following the report of the independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) led by Richard McLaren. The RPC sent an appeal to the CAS on August 15.
On Tuesday, the CAS dismissed the appeal filed by the RPC confirming that the Russian team would not be allowed to compete in the Paralympic Games.