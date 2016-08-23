Second flight carrying Russia’s Olympians takes off with 6-hour delay

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Another flight carrying members of Russia’s Olympic team back to Moscow from Rio de Janeiro took off with a six-hour delay due to the airport overload, Russia’s Aeroflot airline told TASS on Tuesday.

"The second flight took off to Moscow at 2.46 a.m. local time (8.46 a.m. Moscow time). The reason for the delay was that the airport in Rio de Janeiro was very overloaded," the press service said.

The Rio de Janeiro airport’s press service told TASS the delay was due to the problems with registering the luggage. "There were many people at the airport and the difficulties with the luggage occurred. There was also a line of planes. That’s why the flight took off later than scheduled."

Earlier in the day, the first flight carrying Russia’s Olympic team took off to Moscow from Rio with a 4.5-hour delay. The so-called "golden flight" is expected to arrive in the Russian capital at around 8 p.m. The meet-and-greet ceremony will take place at Sheremetyevo’s Terminal D.

Russia’s national team ended its performance at the Games in the fourth place in unofficial team standings, winning 56 medals - 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze. The team was reduced as many athletes had been suspended following the doping scandal. A total of 107 out of 280 Russian athletes won the medals.