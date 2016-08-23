Russian Olympic team leaves Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Olympic team that won a total of 56 medals at the XXXI Summer Olympic Games left Rio on Monday by an Aeroflot flight.

Its departure was delayed for about thirty minutes. The airport’s information service told TASS the delay was caused by a big number of outbound passengers and other flights were delayed, too.

Flight SU7151 is expected to arrive at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport at 15:55 Moscow Standard Time on Tuesday. The jet will make a stopover in Madrid for refueling.

The athletes that took medals in synchronized swimming, handball, rhythmic gymnastics, freestyle wrestling, boxing, and pentathlon are among the passengers returning to Russia.

Jumper Darya Klishina, the only Russia track-and-field athlete whom the International Association of Athletics Federations permitted to take part in the Rio Games, left Brazil earlier. She is currently living in the U.S.

The Russian Olympic team performed in Rio in a considerably downsized lineup after disqualification of a number athletes pending a controversial report by the McClaren commission into the use of doping in Russian sports and recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency, reinforced by a massive media campaign.

In spite of that, Russia occupies the fourth position in the unofficial ranking of teams in terms of the number of medals won at the Games.