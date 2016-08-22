Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CAS verdict on Russia at Rio Paralympics due on Tuesday

Sport
August 22, 20:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On August 7, the International Paralympic Committee slapped a blanket ban on the Russian Paralympic team, barring it from participating in the Rio Games slated for September 7-18
1 pages in this article
© EPA/DOMINIC FAVRE Подробнее на ТАСС: http://tass.ru/sport/3542003

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) whether to allow the Russian Paralympic team to compete in Rio will be announced on Tuesday morning, the vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), Pavel Rozhkov, told Tass on Monday.

"The decision will come tomorrow, in the first half of the day. We will be making no comment until the official decision is declared," Rozhkov said.

Read also

Russian deputy PM slams German tabloid omitting Russia’s performance at Rio Olympics
Two-thirds of Russians surveyed slam ban on Paralympics as political tool
Muscovites picket German Embassy for cartoon mocking Russian Paralympians
Paralympic Committee chief confident blanket ban will be lifted from Russian team

The decision of CAS is final and cannot be contested. On August 15, Russia’s Paralympic Committee filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a decision to ban the team to compete at the Rio Olympics.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) opened proceedings against the RPC on July 22 after receiving from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a list of 35 Russian Paralympians, mentioned in the recent report of the Richard McLaren-led Independent Commission. Early this month, IPC chief Philip Craven said that ten more Russian Paralympians were suspected of violating anti-doping regulations.

Based on the McLaren report, WADA’s Executive Committee last month pressed the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and all international sports federations to bar Russian athletes from all international competitions, including the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics.

On August 7, the IPC slapped a blanket ban on the Russian Paralympic team, barring it from participating in the Rio Games slated for September 7-18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама