CAS verdict on Russia at Rio Paralympics due on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) whether to allow the Russian Paralympic team to compete in Rio will be announced on Tuesday morning, the vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), Pavel Rozhkov, told Tass on Monday.

"The decision will come tomorrow, in the first half of the day. We will be making no comment until the official decision is declared," Rozhkov said.

The decision of CAS is final and cannot be contested. On August 15, Russia’s Paralympic Committee filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a decision to ban the team to compete at the Rio Olympics.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) opened proceedings against the RPC on July 22 after receiving from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a list of 35 Russian Paralympians, mentioned in the recent report of the Richard McLaren-led Independent Commission. Early this month, IPC chief Philip Craven said that ten more Russian Paralympians were suspected of violating anti-doping regulations.

Based on the McLaren report, WADA’s Executive Committee last month pressed the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and all international sports federations to bar Russian athletes from all international competitions, including the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics.

On August 7, the IPC slapped a blanket ban on the Russian Paralympic team, barring it from participating in the Rio Games slated for September 7-18.