Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy PM slams German tabloid omitting Russia’s performance at Rio Olympics

Sport
August 22, 19:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Bild said it would not take into account Russia’s performance in view of doping abuse charges
1 pages in this article
The newsroom of Bild

The newsroom of Bild

© EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin suspects that Germany’s tabloid Bild has displayed remarkable superstition when it published the final medal standings from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics failing to mention Russia’s performance.

"For the Russophobes Russia is what 13th row is for some superstitious air carriers," Rogozin writes on his Facebook page. To illustrate his post Rogozin attached a photo of the Bild list of the Rio Olympics’ best teams. Number four, Russia, is for some reason absent from the ranking.

Read also

Muscovites picket German Embassy for cartoon mocking Russian Paralympians
Russia’s national team stripped of 2008 Olympic gold in 4x100 m relay race
IPC rules to ban Russian Paralympians from Paralympic Games in Brazil
Russia will tighten responsibility for doping violations — Putin
Putin positive about WADA intention to look into Sochi Olympics doping tests
Putin voices concern over rise of doping abuse among Russian athletes

Rogozin said the German tabloid followed in the footsteps of some air carriers who preferred to cater to passengers’ superstition and avoided using number 13, commonly regarded as ominous, in plane's passenger compartments.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro Russia in the unofficial team contest raked 19 golds, 18 silvers and 19 bronze medals to get ahead of Germany, which placed fifth with 17 golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes. Bild said it would not take into account Russia’s performance in view of doping abuse charges.

The Richard McLaren-led independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on July 18 presented the results of its inquiry into doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The report argued that positive doping tests in Russia were concealed in 643 cases in 2011 through 2015. Athletes in 30 sports were reportedly involved.

The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board met in session on July 24 to avoid barring the Russian team from participation in the Olympic Games. Individual sports federations were asked to make decisions whether Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in Rio. It was stated that not a single athlete with a doping abuse record would be let participate in the Games. A final decision on Russia’s access to the 2016 Olympics in Brazil was made by an independent commission of three IOC officials.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016 Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
6
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама