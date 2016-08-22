Russian deputy PM slams German tabloid omitting Russia’s performance at Rio Olympics

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin suspects that Germany’s tabloid Bild has displayed remarkable superstition when it published the final medal standings from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics failing to mention Russia’s performance.

"For the Russophobes Russia is what 13th row is for some superstitious air carriers," Rogozin writes on his Facebook page. To illustrate his post Rogozin attached a photo of the Bild list of the Rio Olympics’ best teams. Number four, Russia, is for some reason absent from the ranking.

Rogozin said the German tabloid followed in the footsteps of some air carriers who preferred to cater to passengers’ superstition and avoided using number 13, commonly regarded as ominous, in plane's passenger compartments.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro Russia in the unofficial team contest raked 19 golds, 18 silvers and 19 bronze medals to get ahead of Germany, which placed fifth with 17 golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes. Bild said it would not take into account Russia’s performance in view of doping abuse charges.

The Richard McLaren-led independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on July 18 presented the results of its inquiry into doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The report argued that positive doping tests in Russia were concealed in 643 cases in 2011 through 2015. Athletes in 30 sports were reportedly involved.

The International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board met in session on July 24 to avoid barring the Russian team from participation in the Olympic Games. Individual sports federations were asked to make decisions whether Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in Rio. It was stated that not a single athlete with a doping abuse record would be let participate in the Games. A final decision on Russia’s access to the 2016 Olympics in Brazil was made by an independent commission of three IOC officials.