Putin plans to meet with Russia’s Olympic team this week — source

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with the members of the country’s Olympic team this week, a source in the Kremlin administration told TASS on Monday.
"Indeed, such a meeting is planned in the president’s schedule this week," the source said.
On Sunday, Putin briefly assessed the Russians’ performance at the Rio Olympics, saying the team showed true skill, courage, will and persistence in achieving the goals.
The 31st Summer Olympic Games kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on August 5 and ran until August 21. More than 11,000 athletes took part in the Games.
Russia’s national team ended its performance at the Games in the fourth place in unofficial team standings, winning 56 medals - 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze. The team was reduced as many athletes had been suspended for doping offences. A total of 107 out of 280 Russian athletes won the medals.