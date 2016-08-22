IOC President Thomas Bach declares 2016 Rio Olympics closed

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 22. /TASS/. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has declared the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro closed.
In his solemn speech, Bach thanked the Games’ organizers for successful competitions.
The Games were underway August 5-21 and involved over 11,000 athletes.
Russia’s national team ended its performance at the Games in the fourth place in unofficial team standings, winning 56 medals - 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.
The United States was in the first place, winning 121 medals (46-37-38), followed by the U.K. with 67 medals (27-23-17) and China with 70 (26-18-26).
Five-time Olympic champions synchronized swimming stars Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina were chosen to bear the flag for Russia at the closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics.
The XXXII Summer Olympics will be held in 2020 in Tokyo.