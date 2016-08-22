Pole vaulter Isinbayeva takes part in Olympic closing ceremony as new IOC member

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 22. /TASS/. Two-time Olympic champion, pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva has taken part in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as a new member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Russian was met with loud applause.

Isinbayeva was on Sunday approved as a new member of the IOC Athletes Commission.

The Games were underway August 5-21 and involved over 11,000 athletes.

Russia’s national team ended its performance at the Games in the fourth place in unofficial team standings, winning 56 medals - 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.

The United States was in the first place, winning 121 medals (46-37-38), followed by the U.K. with 67 medals (27-23-17) and China with 70 (26-18-26).

The XXXII Summer Olympics will be held in 2020 in Tokyo.